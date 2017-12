ST. ALBANS/NEW BERN, N.C. — Phil and Joan Knight, formerly of St. Albans, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a repeat of their honeymoon in NYC.

The couple now of New Bern, N.C. have a daughter Jennifer (Morgan) DeLashmutt of Hong Kong and a son Jason (Jessica) Knight of Raleigh, N.C. They have four grandchildren.

Phil is a retired broadcast executive. Joan is a retired teacher and international literacy consultant. They were married Nov. 18, 1967 in Shelburne, Vt.