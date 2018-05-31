SAINT ALBANS – Joan M. Gardner, age 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Colchester, on Nov. 18, 1954, the daughter of the late Joseph and Joan (Vincelette) Morits. She attended Burlington High School. On Nov. 9, 1974, she married the love of her life, Michael Gardner Sr, who predeceased her in 2004. She worked as a homemaker and took pride in caring for and making a home for her family.

Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and was elated to have a great grandchild on the way. She enjoyed spending her free time knitting, solving crossword puzzles and playing games on the computer.

She is survived by three special children and their families; Christina (Gardner) Raymond and her husband Larry of Saint Albans, Michael Rene Gardner Jr. of Richford, Collen James Gardner of Richford, and; three special grandchildren; Kysta Irish and her husband Ryan, Caleb Raymond, and Brandon Raymond; four brothers, Wilfred Morits and his wife Sheila of Williston, Arthur Morits and his wife Maureen of Saint Albans, Erwin Morits of Richford, and Paul Morits and his wife Debbie of Milton; sisters, Alberta Gadue and her husband Raymond of Winooski, and Linda Burnell of Bristol; brother-in-law, William Lefevbre; sisters-in-law, Brenda Morits, and Susan Morits, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Michael Gardner Sr; sisters, Cynthia Hance, and Susan Lefevbre; brothers, Joe Morits, John Morits, Lloyd Morits, and George Morits; and brother-in-law, Wayne Hance.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, Vt. Interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Immediately following the funeral service, all are welcome to gather at Dennise’s home at 1272 Lamkin Street, Highgate Center, VT 05459.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

