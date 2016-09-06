Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ALBURGH — Joan Jean Mitchell, age 68 years, a longtime resident of the Alburgh area and more recently of the Franklin County area died early Saturday evening, Sept. 3, 2016, at the Saint Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a very long illness with loving family at her side.

Born in Highgate on, Nov. 3, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Louis W. and Florence (Minckler) Greenia. She attended Highgate schools and on Nov. 13, 1965, was married to John Mitchell who survives her. She was a member of Saint Amadeus Roman Catholic Church and in addition to her responsibilities as a homemaker and mother was also a caregiver for the elderly in the Alburgh area.

Besides her husband, John Mitchell of Enosburgh, Joan leaves three daughters, Crystal Theoret and her husband, Richard; Wendy Savage and Tracy Theoret; three brothers, Mark Greenia, Louis Greenia, Jr., and Harold Greenia; a sister, Doris Cotnoir as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by a daughter, Roxanne Marie Bussino; granddaughter, Stacy Theoret; two sons-in-law, Kenneth Savage and Lawrence Theoret, Jr.; two sisters, Margaret Bockus and Beverly Delisle and three brothers, Merrill Greenia, Leon Greenia and Douglas Greenia.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at noon from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Father Thomas D. Nadeau will officiate. The Rite of Committal and Interment will take place later in the Alburgh Center Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Gifts in Joan’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans 05478.

