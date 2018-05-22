ALBURGH, Vt. / LAKE PANASOFFKEE, Fla. – Joan E. Fiarkoski, age 79, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at her home in Alburgh.

She was born Feb. 7, 1939 in Grand Isle, Vt. to the late Wilfred C. and Bertha Anne (Mashtare) Davis.

After raising her own children, she devoted her life to helping foster children. Her home was a place of refuge, safety and peace to any child that was in need.

Joan is survived by her children, Michael A. Jenne of Burlington, William A. Jenne and his wife Bonnie of Winooski, and Denna J. Benjamin and her husband Mike of Franklin; grandchildren, Saundra, Crystal, and David Jenne all of New Hampshire, Tabatha Jenne of Burlington, Kevin Jenne of Burlington, Tiffany Jenne of Colchester, Michael Jenne of Germany, Austin Jenne of Washington, William Jenne II of Burlington, Angela Menard of Milton, Christopher West of Suffern, N.Y., Miranda Menard of Barre, Joshua Hull of Burlington, Jenne and Mikayla Hull, and Jake Benjamin all of Franklin; several great grandchildren; two beloved sisters, Judy Lenze and Joyce Blair both of Indiana and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Joan was predeceased by her loving and loyal husband of 27 years, Edward Fiarkoski; two sons, David A. Jenne and Andrew Kitteredge; her granddaughter, Jamie Jenne, four beloved sisters, Audrey J. Davis, Darlene D. Davis, Lois Stanley, and Geri Bokanwicz.

Joan also leaves behind her beloved Boston Terrier, Mr. Bubby, who she loved as a child.

A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 76 Plattsburg Ave., Burlington, Vt.

For those who wish, contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties – Hospice Program, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446.

