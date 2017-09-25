ALBURGH — Jo-Anne A. Bourgeois, age 64, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 20, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with her loving family at her side.

She was born April 30, 1953 in Hartford, Conn. the daughter of the late Harold Joseph and Harriet Madeline (Westover) Aldridge.

Jo-Anne graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 1971. Over the years she was employed at various places, retiring from Bertek Systems in Swanton, Vt. in 2002. Most recently Jo-Anne helped out at her daughter and son in laws store in Alburgh, Vt.

Jo-Anne (fondly referred to as Bunny) was an inspiration to us all. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, an awesome sister, aunt and friend. She had a total selfless heart of gold and was a great listener. Jo-Anne would help with whatever you may have needed. She will be greatly missed and always loved.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie Waters and her husband Skip, and Frederick Bourgeois and his wife Harmony all of Alburgh; her grandchildren, Kolby Patterson, Nicholas and Hannah Waters; her siblings, Sandra Vincent of Alburgh, Joseph Aldridge and his wife Carol of Agawam, Mass., Nancy Clayton and her husband John of Isle LaMotte, Harriet Delaney and her husband Walter of Alburgh, John Aldridge and his wife Priscilla of Isle LaMotte, Susan Boudreau and her husband Mark of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Marlene Ovitt and her husband David of Alburgh, and Jill Creller and her husband Shawn of Alburgh; Many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Amadeus Catholic Church, 75 North Main St, Alburgh with Rev. Larry (Rogelio) Organiza celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Amadeus Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. Following the committal prayers, all are invited to a luncheon being held at the St. Amadeus Parish Hall

For those who wish, contributions in Jo-Anne’s memory may be made to Brenda Bryce, PO Box 402 Enosburgh Falls, VT 05450 to assist her with her fight against cancer.

