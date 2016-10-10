By Natasha Courter Community News Editor More stories by Natasha

ST. JOHNSBURY — Jill Sherndal Jones, 88 of St. Johnsbury, died peacefully on Oct. 7, 2016 in Concord surrounded by the love of her family that was so dear to her.

Jill S. Jones was born Feb. 8, 1928, in Montclair, N.J., the daughter of Alfred E. Sherndal and Beatrice (Jaques) Sherndal of Old Chatham, N.Y. She graduated from St. Agnes School in Albany, N.Y. and Wells College in Aurora, N.Y., class of 1949 and in 1985 received her M.A. from Lyndon State College.

On June 14, 1952 she married Theodor Jones and they raised their four children in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In 1983 she moved to Jill’s Hill in S. Wheelock, Vt. where she lived in the company of her beloved dogs, Tacka, Elsie and later Peppi and Beau. She also had a beautiful Norwegian fiord horse ‘Susi’ that she kept for years, driving and riding.

Jill led an active life in S. Wheelock, cross-country skiing snowshoeing and tending Susi. She was an avid reader and did the New York Times crossword puzzle religiously every day, in pen! She volunteered delivering Meal-on-Wheels and taught art classes in St Albans. Her own artwork flourished when she lived in St. Albans where she became an active member of the Bishop Street Artist group.

She loved classical music and played piano well. She also sang for years with the North Country Chorus in St Johnsbury. They traveled to Prague and Sweden. A highlight for her was singing as a young woman with the Boston Symphony at Tanglewood in Massachusetts under the direction of Serge Koussevitsky in a 100-member chorus.

Her beloved children, daughter Winnie Jones and her partner, Susan Aldrich, of Vermont, daughter Jill Agnew and her husband, Charlie, of Maine, son Tom Jones and his, partner, Diana Gipe of Vermont and son Ted of Florida survive her. She leaves her grandchildren Jenny and Charlie of Maine, and Lindsay, Nick, Ben, Sam, Max and Jenna of Vermont and three great-grandchildren Mason and Keegan and Arlo.

A Celebration of Jill’s life will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.