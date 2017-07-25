Jill Lori (Mogridge) Wells

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

FAIRFAX — Jill was a remarkable mother, wife, friend and nurse whose extraordinary life ended Saturday, July 22, 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Jill was a very proud Canadian who was born in Burk’s Falls, Ontario and grew up in Oro, where the Mogridge family ran the Big M Motel and Restaurant. She enjoyed a childhood being terrorized by her three mischievous older brothers who used her as a hockey goalie and softball catcher whenever they could.

Always an adventurer, she attended Ryerson Nursing School in Toronto and at the age of 19 moved to Galveston, Texas to take her first nursing job. She stayed there for many years having a wild time with now forever friends and meeting the love of her life, Frank. She took a small break from the beach to move to Calgary, Alberta. to become a Large Animal Vet Tech through Olds College acting on her lifelong love of animals. After moving back to Galveston, she had her first child, Christopher in 1988 and in 1989 they moved to Chesapeake, Va. where her daughter Kate was later born. While in Virginia she flew on 1,302 missions with Nightingale Air Ambulance.

Jill and her family moved to Fairfax, Vermont in 2001 where she spent the next 16 years loving life. She enjoyed many days in her beautiful gardens, many meals cooked for loved ones on her porch, many hours knitting and quilting, many walks with her dogs Balto and Dorey and planning many trips with her family and friends.

Jill loved nothing more than making those around her happy. She was a generous and selfless caretaker to family, friends, children and animals. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years in the ICU, the ER, as a flight nurse, a school nurse and even in her later years travelling the world as a cruise ship nurse. She loved nursing so much that she continued working for the majority of the time she was being treated for cancer, scheduling her shifts around her chemo times. She was quick to laugh, extremely sharp of mind and loved with her whole heart. The best way to remember Jill is by showing kindness to anyone who will take it – she always lived by the golden rule, “Be to others kind and true as you’d have others be to you.”

Jill is predeceased by her parents Johanna and Vic Mogridge, and her brother Elwin Mogridge. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Frank, son Chris and daughter-in-law Kelsey, daughter Kate, her brother Reg and his wife Chris, her brother Danny and his wife Monique, her sister-in-law Nancy and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the medical teams who showed her unbelievable respect, love and care during her long fight against cancer – in particular Amy, Seth and Margaret of Dr. Sander’s office, Harley and the ICU team at NMC, Chelsea and Dr. Foley of NMC Radiology, Tony and his team at UVM Interventional Radiology, Franklin County Home Health and of course her entire NMC ER family. You made all the difference.

Friends can join family at the BFA Fairfax Elementary School Gym from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 for a celebration of life officiated by Pastor Liz Griffin with a reception to follow.

In memory of Jill, donate to Northwestern Medical Center, Attn. Jeff Moreau, 133 Fairfield Street, St.Albans, VT 05478. Funds will be used for a medical scholarship.

The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.