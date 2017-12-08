From All Breed Rescue:

Hi! My name is Jeremiah! I am an 8-year-old hound mix. I am a big, happy boy who would love an active family to join for some outdoor adventures!

Even though I am an older pup, I have plenty of love to give! I like most dogs, more so female friends than male friends, as long as they are okay with rough and tumble play!

I do not like feline friends as they are too quick and don’t like me. If you are interested in adopting me, please fill out an application to meet this sweet face I have!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Jeremiah. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com