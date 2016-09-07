Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Jeffrey (Jeff) Underwood, 61 passed away Aug. 25, 2016 at the Hospice of Havasu Polidori House. He was born in St. Albans, Vermont to the late Ralph and Winona (Austin) Underwood.

In May of 2015, Jeff lived out a dream. He moved from Vermont to Bullhead City, Ariz. He bought a house and worked at Walmart. His companion was his dog, Boogyman. Jeff loved that dog but had to put him up for adoption when he could no longer care for him. Jeff loved collecting things. Knives, Guns, lighters and guitars. Jeff was a member of the American Legion of Vermont.

Jeff is survived by two brothers, Ralph (Susan) Underwood of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., David (Sherry) Underwood of Sheldon and a sister Pamela (Don) Richer of Colchester. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeff’s cremation took place at the Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory in Lake Havasu City and his ashes were shipped to Heald’s funeral Home in St. Albans. Jeffrey will be buried between his mother and father at St. Albans Bay Cemetery on Lake Road in St. Albans, and a graveside service will held there on Sept. 14, 2016 at 11 a.m.

We will all miss you Jeff. You are now with your mom and dad and you are not in any more pain. We wish we could have had more time with you. We all love you so much.

If you would like to make a donation, please do so in the name of Jeffrey Underwood, to Hospice of Havasu, PO Box 597, Lake Havasu City, AZ. 86405. The nurses, CNA’s and doctors at the Polidori house took great care of Jeff. They were kind, compassionate and loving to him. His family will always be grateful for all they did for him.