SWANTON — Jeannette M. Belair Charbonneau, age 85, of Swanton, Vt. passed into the next life peacefully, Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017, on her 85th birthday, at her daughter’s home in Shawnee, Okla. after a prolonged illness.

She was born Nov. 8, 1932 in St. Albans. Jeannette graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 1951. She was married to the love of her life Charles E. Charbonneau from July 14, 1951 until his untimely death in 1991. Jeannette worked at Fonda Container in St. Albans for over 35 years. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, going on bus trips with the High Swan Senior Center of Swanton and traveling to visit her family. Jeannette will be dearly missed by her family and all that knew her.

She is survived by her children, Jackie Heck (William) of Oklahoma, Diane Martin (James) of Michigan and Paul Charbonneau (April) of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Denise Charbonneau of Swanton; grandchildren, Scott Charbonneau (Mariah) of St. Albans, Marc Charbonneau (Chelsea) of Swanton, Bradley Heck (Lyndsie) of Germany, Jennifer Crosby (William) of Oklahoma, Leah Martin of D.C., Matthew Martin of Massachusetts, Abigail Martin of Michigan, Chelsey Lawyer (Mark) of Enosburg; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Lauralei and Colton Heck, Grace and Quinn Crosby and Addison Lawyer; her siblings, Nancy McMillan (Jim) of St. Albans, David Bombardier (Carmen) of Burlington and Robert Bombardier (Karen) of Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, Jeannette was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Charbonneau and their son Charlie Charbonneau.

A memorial is being planned for April of 2018.

For those who wish, contributions in Jeannette’s memory may be made to Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton, VT 05488.

