Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS – Jeannette B. Jarvis, 95, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at the Franklin County Rehab Center.

She was born in St. Albans on Nov. 4, 1921, the daughter of Emile and Georgianna (Miller) Benoit.

On April 22, 1946, in Holy Angels Church, she married Walter Jarvis who survives her.

She was a graduate of Holy Angels School and then worked for the New England Telephone Co for 32 years and still found time to be a devoted wife and mother. Jeannette was a member of the Ladies of Saint Anne and the Telephone Pioneers of America.

She leaves her husband, Walter; her son, Steven Jarvis and his wife, Gail; two daughters, Suzanne Bourgeois and her husband, Thomas, and Michelle Pike and her husband, William, as well as six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian will be held at a time to be announced next spring. There will be no calling hours.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting the Jarvis family is the Heald Funeral Home, where written expressions of sympathy are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.