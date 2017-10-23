HIGHGATE — Jeannette A. Nolan, age 98, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 20, 2017 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

She was born Nov. 24, 1918 in Highgate Springs, the daughter of the late J.B. and Angelina (Roy) Granger. In 1941, she married Raymond Nolan.

Jeannette was a lifelong resident of Highgate and was a graduate of St. Anne’s Academy, and received her GED at age 79. She was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church, serving as the former chair of the Parish Council, Eucharistic Minister, Religious Education Commission and Ladies of St. Anne Society.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Dennis and Patricia Nolan of Highgate Center; her daughter Jacqueline and husband Wayne Timura of Monument, Colo. and Joyce Kemp and her partner Dan Companion of West Enosburg, and former son-in-law Mark Kemp of Highgate; seven grandchildren: Amy (Ernie) Bouchard, Tina (Clay) Forgan, Megan (Jay) Evans, Danika (Stephen) Felts, Zachary (Tricia) Timura, Justin (Alyssa) Kemp, and Jenna (Morgan) Stanton, 11 great grandchildren: Brandon and Erin Langevin, Luc and Kate DeTellis, Sam and Nathan Bouchard, Morgan, Parker and Addison Evans, Mable Kemp and Maelyn Stanton. She also leaves behind two godchildren: Wayne Nolan and Doris Cota Bergeron, two special cousins: Sr. Estelle Granger and Jeanine Granger of Canada, three nieces: Elaine Conlin, Nancy Boucher, Rosemarie Lebel and one nephew: Wayne Nolan. She also leaves friends from the “Breakfast Group,” special neighbors Debby and Clarence Miller, and many caregivers from Our Lady of the Meadows.

Besides her parents, Jeannette was predeceased by her husband Raymond Nolan in 1993, their daughter Rachel in 1945, her sister, Theresa Ouimet in 2011, her three brothers: Henry, Homer and Gerard, and her grandson, Dennis Nolan, Jr. in 1985.

Besides farming, Jeannette worked as hot lunch agent at the Highgate Elementary school, and later as the librarian at the Highgate Library for 15 years. Jeannette was also active in the local Democratic Party, serving as serving as chairman, secretary and delegate to Franklin County Democrats. She and Raymond were pleased to meet with President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter at the White House. In addition, she served as treasurer for the Highgate Historical Society, served on the Highgate School Board, the Franklin County Reparative Board, and was a health officer. Jeannette enjoyed sewing, making quilts, crossword puzzles, Facebook, scrapbooking and cooking/baking.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave, Swanton, VT.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the St. Louis Catholic Church, 186 Lamkin St, Highgate. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Jeannette’s memory may be made to Highgate Historical Society, PO Box 222, Highgate Center, VT 05459; Our Lady of the Meadows, 1 Pinnacle Way, Richford, VT 05456; or to the Highgate Public Library, PO Box 76, Highgate Center, Vermont 05459.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.