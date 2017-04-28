Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Mrs. Jeanne L. Miller, age 85, passed away April 24, 2017 in the Northwestern Medical Center. She was born in North Adams, Mass., Nov. 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Raoul and Georgianna (Richards) Giroux. April 21, 1951 she married Lionel Miller. Mr. Miller predeceased her on May 15, 2008. Jeanne worked for many years at the Soft Light Company, and then at H. P. Hood Company as a line operator. She enjoyed spending time at garage sales, in her garden and spending time with her family.

Jeanne is survived by her son Patrick Miller and his fiancé Mary Lou Jette of Belvedere, her granddaughters Melissa Booker and her husband Scott of St. Albans, Jessica Dittmar and her husband Michael of Champlain, N.Y., great-grandchildren Noah and Cole Booker and Madison Ditmar. Jeanne also leaves her two brother Bernard Giroux and his wife Gloria of Swanton, and Richard Giroux and his wife Mona of West Swanton, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husband Lionel, she was predeceased by her sisters Theresa, Anne, and Helen.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Miller family lot at Mount Calvary Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Franklin County Dementia Care Coalition, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478, www.fcdcc.org. Online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.