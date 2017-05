Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeannette B. Jarvis, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2016, will be celebrated on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Private interment will follow in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Assisting the Jarvis family is the Heald Funeral Home.