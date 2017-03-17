Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

On March 12, 2017, Jean Rice Shaw, 89, finished her life peacefully. Jean and her family moved to Dummerston, Vermont in 1963, where she and her husband Gaylord lived until 2014.

Jean taught fifth grade at the Dummerston Elementary school for over 20 years, retiring in 1989. She loved the outdoors and taught her students to appreciate it as much as she did. She and Gaylord spent many happy hours flying around Southern Vermont from the Dummerston International Airport, and enjoyed spending summers at their camp in North Hero. Jean was a member of the Dummerston Congregational Church for over 50 years.

She is survived by her sons, John, Doug and his wife Loren, Steve and his wife Terry, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Gaylord and her youngest son, Scott. She will be greatly missed by all of us.

There will be a family graveside service at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brattleboro Area Drop-In Center (802) 257-5415 or the Brattleboro Senior Meals (802) 257-1236)

To send Jean’s family a written expression of sympathy, please visit her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.