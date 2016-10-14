Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON – Jean (Mayhew) Begnoche, age 58 passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born in St. Albans on March 6, 1958 the daughter of Anita (Larose) Mayhew and the late Gordon Mayhew.

Jean was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and was a 1976 graduate of Richford High School. She held many jobs throughout her working career including working for her brother, Jim at Jim’s Market in Richford, which she later purchased in 1982 and operated it until she closed the store in 2000. She also held various positions in real estate, insurance and banking until she became the office manager for Progressive Auto Sales in St. Albans.

Jean had a passion for interior decorating. She enjoyed spending time and entertaining family and friends in Florida. Most of all she loved to be surrounded by her family, especially her grandson, Parker.

She is survived by her fiancé, Tom Michel, of Swanton; her daughter, Tisa Begnoche and her boyfriend, Casey Lee, of Shelburne; her grandson, Parker Lemery of Shelburne; her mother, Anita (Larose) Mayhew of Richford; her brother, James Mayhew and his wife, Paula, of Richford; her nephew, Alan Mayhew and his wife, Melinda, of Enosburg Falls; and her great nephews, Tyler and Alias Mayhew; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jean was predeceased by her father Gordon on Feb. 16, 2012 and her niece, Abby Jean Mayhew, on Sept. 14, 2014.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton, with Rev. Luke Austin celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will take place in All Saints Cemetery in Richford at a later date at the convenience of the family. There will be no visiting hours.

A reception and a continued celebration of Jeany’s life will be held at the American Legion Hall, 100 Parah Drive in St. Albans immediately following the funeral Mass.

For those who wish, contributions in Jeany’s memory may be made to Survivorship NOW, c/o Dragonheart Vermont, P.O. Box 65301, Burlington, VT 05406.

Messages of condolence, pictures and memories may be shared with Jeany’s family on-line through www.spearsfuneralhome.com