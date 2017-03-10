Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Jean Marolyn Buker Mears, 78, was called home by her Savior on March 8, 2017. Jean was born in Colchester, Vermont to Walter and Mildred Buker. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Donna-Lyn “DL” Mears and Sue-Ellen Miller; her grandchildren Cole, Isaiah and Hailey; her son-in-law Michael; her sister Gwenyth Shepard; and her many loving nieces and nephews – Tari Jean Wilson, Vicki Lee Ayers, Ainie and Teresa Mills, Orrin and Irene Mills, Jim and Gail Simpson, Cooie and Sal DeFrancesco, Patty Chapman, and Rick Simpson. She was predeceased by her husband, Rodney Mears, daughter, Leigh-Ann Mears Byrd and sisters Joan Wilson and Madine Simpson.

Jean was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She had a pure, unwavering faith and was active in her church. Jean graduated from Bellows Free Academy, St Michael’s College of Nursing, and St. Leo College with BA in Psychology. She was a dedicated nurse and social worker at hospitals in Vermont and Virginia.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 179 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton VA.