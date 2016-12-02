Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

BAKERSFIELD – Jean Marie Clough, age 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans with her loving family at her side.

She was born March 12, 1950 at the Stanley Nursing Home in Sheldon to Barbara (Knisley) Cutting and the late Harold Cutting.

Jean attended school in Bakersfield and later graduated from Enosburg Falls High School. After high school she went on to nursing training and obtained her LPN. Jean loved helping others and was a very loving and dedicated nurse most of her life; she worked at St. Albans Hospital and several nursing homes throughout the area. In addition to spending time with her family, her favorite hobbies were gardening, caring for her house plants, berry picking, crafting and shopping with her dear friend, Nancy.

She is survived by the absolute love of her life, Gary Clough of East Bakersfield; their children, Christopher Clough and his wife, Shauna, of Colchester and Jeffrey Clough and his wife, Stefanie, of Alburgh; her siblings, Peggy Record and her husband, Jim, of Berkshire, Gary Cutting and his wife, Susie, of East Richford, John Cutting and his wife, Francoise, of Swanton, Steven Cutting and his wife, Paula, of Franklin and Michael Cutting and his wife, Pam, of Franklin; her father-in-law, Arthur Clough of Monkton; sisters-in-law, Carol Paquette and her husband, Danny, of Cape Coral, Fla. and Darlene McNally and her husband, Loran, of Monkton; her beloved uncle, Wendell ‘Bing’ Gilbert and his friend Charlotte White and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she truly adored. Jean was predeceased by her father, Harold Cutting.

A funeral service will be Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church, 245 Church St., Enosburg Falls with Rev. Jon Bly officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 355, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or to the Enosburgh Food Shelf, P.O. Box 614, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.