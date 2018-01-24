ALBURGH – Janice A. Patenaude, age 82, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton.

She was born December 22, 1935 in Alburgh to the late George & Albina (Godin).

Janice was born and raised in Alburgh. She was an active member of the community and she belonged to several organizations including the American Legion Auxiliary, Fire Department Auxiliary and the Alburgh High School Reunion Committee. Janice loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes and gardening. In her younger years, Janice enjoyed playing sports and going dancing. She was also a long-time Avon representative.

She is survived by her three children, Karen Byrne and her significant other Chuck Evans of Gowanda, NY; Randy Patenaude and his wife Jessica of Colchester and Linda Grimes and her husband Greg of Winooski; five grandchildren, Carrie Tomczak and her husband Steve, Ian Byrne and his significant other Aleisha, Matt Patenaude, Jason Grimes and his wife, Jessica, and John Grimes and his wife, April; two step-grandchildren, Mikayla Tanner and Chris Sykas; six great grandchildren, Kendra Tomczak and Liam, Lucas, Logan, Evan & Collin Grimes; two step great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Logan; her siblings-in-law, John Patnaude and his wife, Susan, Henry Polhamus and Arlene Mitchell and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Janice was predeceased by her husband, Victor Patenaude in 2001; eight siblings and several other relatives & friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Amadeus Catholic Church, Main St., Alburgh. Interment will follow in St. Amadeus Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com