ST. ALBANS — Janet Mary Lemnah Gregoire, 81, of Leesburg, Fla. and St. Albans, Vt., died on April 9, 2017 at Cornerstone Hospice House in Tavares, Fla. after a brief illness. She was born Feb. 4, 1936 in St. Albans, Vt.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Aemond J. Gregoire; daughter, Debra A. Huntoon of Laconia, N.H.; son, Michael J. Gregoire and his wife, Kathleen of Georgia, Vt.; and her three grandchildren, Ryan M. Huntoon of Wolfeboro, N.H., Lauren K. Huntoon of Laconia N.H., Darik M. Gregoire of Georgia, Vt.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on June 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Parish in St. Albans, Vt. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www. SteversonHamlinHilbish.com