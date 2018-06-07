JERICHO, Vt.- Janet Bachand Chadwick, 84 of Jericho died Sunday June 3, at University Medical Center unexpectedly surrounded by her family.

Janet was born on August 9th, 1933 in St. Albans, Vt. The daughter of Harold and Florence Guay Bachand. Janet graduated from BFA St. Albans class of 1951.

Janet was married to her loving husband Raymond for 67 amazing years. Janet was an accomplished author of many self sufficient books. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her contagious smile and laughter. Her children will remember her for her wealth of intelligence, sense of humor, her caring hands and heart. We always looked to her for guidance and she was always there. Janet was the most amazing cook, carpenter, farmer and most of all wife and mother.

Janet is survived by her loving husband Raymond Chadwick, her children Karen and Robert Goodrich Sr., Gary Chadwick, David Chadwick, Mary and Robert Lefcourt, Kimberly and Gary Smith. Grandchildren Jennifer Lanzetta, Robert Goodrich Jr., Eric Goodrich, Eliza Chadwick, Raymond Chadwick, Peter Lefcourt, Adam Lefcourt, Steven Lefcourt, Melissa Lefcourt, Ryan Smith and Danielle Bishop. Her great grandchildren Damien Miles, Arlo Lefcourt, Jessup Lefcourt, Karlie Smith. Her brother, sisters and spouses Ronald Bachand, Connie and Robert Mahaney, Chris Pignona and sister in law Virginia Bachand many nieces and nephews.

Janet was predeceased by her son Steven Chadwick, Her parents Florence and Harold Bachand. Her brothers Gerald Bachand and David Bachand, sister in law and best friend Renee Bachand.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday June 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church 20 Jericho Rd, Essex Center. Burial will take place at a later time. Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Jct., Vt. is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Camp Ta Kum Ta, South Hero, Vt.

The Family would like to thank the staff at the University Medical Center for the care and compassion for our mother and family during this difficult time.