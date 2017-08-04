Janet Brooks Davison

DURHAM, N.H. — Janet Brooks Davison, 85 of Durham died Tuesday Aug. 1, 2017 at Langdon Place of Dover.

She was born April 21, 1932 in St. Albans, Vt. the daughter of Floyd and Verna (Patton) Brooks and had lived in New York prior to moving to Madbury in 1957 and then to Durham in 1960.

She graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vt. and then graduated from Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington, Vt. and became a registered nurse. She began working at Mary Fletcher Hospital as a registered nurse in the operating room. She was selected to participate with the surgical team in the first open-heart surgery that was performed in the state of Vermont.

Mrs. Davison was an operating room nurse at the Brooklyn, N.Y. V.A. Hospital.

In 1955, she married William Davison and became a devoted wife, mother and stay-at-home mom. In 1957, she and her family moved to Madbury.

She was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Durham.

Mrs. Davison was a kind and generous woman who was devoted to her husband and her family. She traveled extensively with her husband and children, visiting all 50 of the United States as well as several foreign countries and most of the islands in the Caribbean.

Members of her family include her husband of 62 years, William H. Davison of Durham; two daughters, Jayne Davison Smith of Sherrill, N.Y. and Judith Davison Parks of New Boston, N.H.; one son, William H. Davison, Jr. of Suffield, Conn.; four grandchildren, Clinton Smith, Calie Smith, Kaitlyn Parks and Shane Parks; one great granddaughter, Reagan; two sisters, Carolyn Brooks Wennerstrom and Ellen Brooks Rosen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Monday Aug. 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church 1 Park Court Durham, N.H. Burial will follow at 1:45 p.m. at Pine Knolls Cemetery in Hanover, New Hampshire

