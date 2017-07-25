Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

ESSEX — Janet Ann (Stevens) Emerson, of Essex, died Sunday morning, July 23, at McClure Miller VNA Respite House after a lengthy illness. She was 85.

Born and raised in Proctor, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Wright Walker Stevens and Mildred C. (Smith) Stevens.

On June 7, 1952, in Proctor, Janet became the loving wife of the late James Lawton Emerson for 44 years.

She had retired as a vice president and treasurer at the former Lake Buick in So. Burlington and had worked prior at Benoit Motors in St. Albans.

Janet was a member of Saint James Episcopal Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She had been active with the Essex Senior Center. She enjoyed knitting, playing bingo every Tuesday, gardening and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed music and playing her organ. In her later years, Janet enjoyed spending time with her special friend Don of Barre. Janet was surrounded by so many wonderful friends and neighbors who loved her and kept a watchful eye on her. Her family will be forever grateful for their support and kindness. Our heartfelt thanks also to the team at the McClure Miller VNA Respite house who so lovingly cared for our mother in her final weeks.

Surviving are her sons, Michael L. Emerson and wife Leslie of Sheldon, David B. Emerson and wife Kitty of Westford and Dennis W. Emerson of Essex; her daughters, Linda A. Maguire and husband Thomas of Essex and Tara L. Kurr and husband Ron of Auburn, N.H.; grandchildren, Jennie Lee and husband Mike, Michael Emerson, Samantha Emerson, David Emerson, Jr. and wife Caitlin, Matt Emerson, Caitlin Emerson and fiancée Ben Miller, Chelsea Emerson, Sean and Kevin Maguire and Devan and Logan Kurr; nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Marlene Emerson of Essex and brother-in-law Bob Emerson and wife Carole of W. Yarmouth and many nieces and nephews.

Janet was predeceased by brothers Bob, Bud, David Stevens.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 27 at Ready Funeral and Cremation Service’s Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex from 4 – 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Saint Albans Bay Cemetery immediately following. Those who wish may make donations in Janet’s memory to McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy. Colchester, VT 04546. To share condolences online please visit www.readyfuneral.com.