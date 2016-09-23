JANE WOOD BURNAP BAKER

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

December 13, 1932 – September 20, 2016

ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Baker was born in St. Albans, the daughter of the late Jack and Alice (Thayer) Wood.

She was predeceased by her husbands Robert F. Burnap and M. Richard Baker; sister Ann Potter, and grandson Jed Burnap.

Jane is survived by daughter Sharon Thayer of Essex Jct.; son Scott Burnap, and wife, Barbara; grandson Robert, all of Scottown, Ohio. Also, a sister Mary Wright of St. Albans, and brother, John Wood, of Essex Jct.

Jane graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, and from the University of Vermont with a B.S. in Education. She taught elementary school for 28 years in the states of Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Florida and South Carolina.

Widely traveled, Jane enjoyed reading novels, needlepoint, and collecting original artwork and antiques.

She will be cremated. No further services will be held.