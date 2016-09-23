Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

The Family of Jane Sylvester Martell would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us during this very sad time.

To all our friends and neighbors for all acts of kindness and sympathy, for the food, flowers, donations to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, cards, visits and kind words spoken to us regarding the loss of our loved one. A special thanks to Doctor Hawkins and Franklin County Home Health, also, a special thank you to Commander Glenn Riley and the American Legion Post #42 for their support and help in making our meal together a very special and comforting time. Thank you to Father Raj for being readily available in our time of need.

In remembrance of Jane. we will miss her forever and we know that she will live in the hearts of all who loved and shared in our grief during this sad time. Warm regards and special thanks to all, for your kind support.

Most sincerely,

The Martell & Sylvester Families