RICHFORD — Jane Kidder, age 80, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at Franklin County Health & Rehab Center in St. Albans.

She was born in Sweetsburg, Quebec on Oct. 31, 1936 to the late Paul & Florence (McDougall) Norris.

Jane graduated from Richford High School in 1955, where she was a standout on the basketball court. Always a competitor, she was legendary for her last minute, buzzer beating shots.

Jane married Douglas Kidder on May 12, 1958 and they made their home in Richford for most of their life.

She held many jobs over the years, but the one she is most known for is driving school bus in Richford, a job she held for 26 years. Being an avid sports fan she enjoyed driving the Richford Athletic teams to events throughout the state.

Jane’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was very involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was very proud of them all. She will be greatly missed. She also had a profound love of animals which she passed along to her children. Her compassion for animals in need meant that the doors of the family home were always open. A diapered, orphaned lamb once called her kitchen home. Being an early member of the Missisquoi Riding and Driving Club she helped with trail rides and horseshows; she rode and kept horses for most of her life. Jane loved traveling and was always ready for road trips, especially if she was the one behind the wheel. She became interested in motorcycles, starting with a moped in the 1970’s and ending with a Honda 750 in the 1990’s. When she first started, she said she was trying to conserve energy, but her friends and family knew differently as she soon enjoyed the freedom of the open road. Always an active person, Jane pitched for a competitive women’s softball team well into her 60’s, playing with women half her age. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling, snowmobiling and having afternoon coffee with friends at the local coffee shops. Jane loved music and had a special fondness for Daniel O’Donnell, attending many of his concerts. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #12 Auxiliary in Richford.

She is survived by her children, Randy Kidder and his wife Debbie of Topeka, Kan., Mike Kidder of Richford, Sharon Waterhouse and her husband Mark of Richford, and Kim Manley and her husband Ward of Enosburgh Center; her grandchildren, Chris Brown and his wife Daphne, Shelli Bartnick and her husband Mike, Matt Brown, Elizabeth “Izzy” Kidder, Jessica Kett and her husband Bill, Josh Waterhouse and his wife Cristy, Craig Fuller, and Dana Fuller and his wife Alyssa; her great grandchildren, Hunter & Hayden Brown, Madison Bartnick, Jayna & Adam Kett, Haddie & Emilia Waterhouse, and Elliot, Harper & Charlotte Fuller; her brother-in-law, James Kidder and his wife Shirley of Bay City, Ore. and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Kidder; her father and mother, Paul & Florence Norris; her brother, Paul “Alex” Norris; and her siblings-in-law, Richard Kidder, Andrea Bowden & Georganna Anderson.

A funeral service will be held Friday, February 3rd at 1 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls with Pastor Patrick Hoadley officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Jane’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478 or a charity of your choice.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.