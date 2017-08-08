Jamie Rogers

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

SHELDON — Jamie M. Rogers, 55, of Sheldon, passed away peacefully at home following a lingering illness.

Jamie was born in Barnesville, Ohio, on Oct. 8, 1961 to the late Alvin James and Gloria (Barrett) Rogers.

Jamie will be remembered for his passion for siding and carpentry, for his great sense of humor and his willingness to help others in need. He had a great passion for tinkering around his home and garage.

Jamie is survived by his mother Gloria; his life long partner of 40 years Karen Koslowski; his brothers, Timothy (Lynn) Rogers of Swanton, Randy Doyle of Plaistow, N.H.; his sisters, Jodee (John) Bryce of Swanton, Merilea (Gerald) Adams of Lecanto, Fla., Darla (Dieter) Ley of Herando, Fla., and Cologne, Germany, Shelley (Barry) Wiggin of Rochester, N.H. and Patti-Jean Doyle of Barrington, N.H.; his extended family: Margery Koslowski, Steven Koslowski, Gerry Koslowski, Judy Giroux, Carolyn Ingerson, Alan Koslowski along with their significant others; numerous aunts and uncles, many nieces and nephews. Also, his beloved German Shepherd Ringo.

Per Jamie’s wishes, there will be no services. There will be a life celebration to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Cancer Society for Research.