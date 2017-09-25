ST. ALBANS — Jamie A. Benneig, age 49, passed away Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 at the VNA Respite House in Colchester.

He was born May 3, 1968 in St. Albans. Jamie was a music fanatic and throughout his life he attended over 200 concerts, his favorite being AC/DC. He even owned a music store for a while. Jamie went to work for the State of Vermont Department of Corrections in 1989 and for the past 19 years he worked at the probation office; where he ran the work crew program. Jamie was highly respected by co-workers and probationers alike.

He is survived by his mother, Iris Pelkey Jones of St. Albans; two step-sons, Peter and David Roy of Williston; a brother, David Benneig and his wife Wilaiporn of Sheldon; two sisters, Stacey Jefferies of Colorado and Theresa Benneig of New York and several nieces and nephews. Jamie was predeceased by his brother, Gary Benneig and his sisters, Patricia and Sandra Benneig.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans.

Contributions in Jamie’s honor may be made to Steelers Football, 2 North Main Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Private condolences may be offered through www.kiddermemorialhome.com.