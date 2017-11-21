RICHFORD — James R. LaClair, age 72, passed away Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.