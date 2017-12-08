ENOSBURG FALLS — James P. Hayes, age 87, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at the VNA Respite House in Colchester.

He was born May 18, 1930 in Enosburg Falls to the late George B. and Geneva A. (Barry) Hayes.

James graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1949. He was one of the leaders of the effort to restart the EFHS Alumni Association for their 50th class reunion in 1999, and served as association president at that time. He was a life-long dairy farmer, a member of the Holstein Friesian Association and founding member of the Franklin County Holstein Friesian Club. He married Helen (Corron) on Aug. 2, 1952. James was involved in his community throughout his life; he was a Trustee for the Village of Enosburg Falls, a founding member of the Enosburg Falls Lions Club and a member of St. John the Baptist Church, the Knights of Columbus the Vermont Cursillo Movement, and the Enosburgh Historical Society. He is a past recipient of the Melvin Jones Award from Lions International and former King Lion. James also had a passion for cars, boats and model trains.

He retired in 1991 when he sold the family farm to his son. During retirement, James and Helen would spend their winter months in Tucson, Ariz. James reveled in his role as patriarch of the Hayes family and always looked forward to sharing his sense of humor during family gatherings. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment was being the primary care giver for his wife, Helen, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was able to keep her home for several years while he was battling stage four cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Hayes; their children, Patrick Hayes and his wife Kirsten of Enosburg Falls, J. Steven Hayes and his wife Kitty of Williston, Kathryn Lamb and her husband David of Wilder, George Hayes and his wife Andrea of Colchester and Susan Whitney and her husband Dale of Shelburne; 15 grandchildren, Sarah Dudley, her husband Justin, Rachel, Jeremiah, Eve and Micah Hayes, Eily, Ryan, his wife Susan and Sean Hayes, Christian, Molly and Michael Lamb, Ava and Griffin Hayes and Gordon and Samuel Harlow; four great-grandchildren, Lilly and Colin Wedin and Milo and Wren Hayes; his sister, Rebecca Blanchard of Essex Junction and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his sisters, Veronica Brooks and Mary Read.

The Hayes family would like to thank Dr. Nunnick and the staff from the Oncology Department at the UVM Medical Center, Franklin County Home Health and the amazing staff at the VNA Respite House for the care James received.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave. Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in James’ memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or to the VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com