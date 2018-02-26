SWANTON –James P. Campbell, age 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Pines Rehabilitation and Health Center in Lyndonville, Vt.

He was born in Swanton, Vt. on March 12, 1938 to the late Raymond and Bernadette (Lauzon) Campbell.

James grew up and went to school in Swanton, graduating from St. Mary’s in 1955. He joined the Vermont Army National Guard in 1955 and received an honorable discharge in 1961. He then worked as a truck driver for Marcel Trucking Company and Quinn Freight Lines before starting a 32-year long career at Union Carbide and Eveready.

James was a true outdoorsman. He loved taking his bride, Nancy, out on the Missisquoi River in his beloved boat to enjoy the peaceful waters. James was also known as an avid hunter; he thoroughly loved duck hunting, deer hunting and attempted to harvest a moose, but his luck ran out. Having his brothers and their families at hunting camp was one of his favorite pastimes. James and Nancy would often camp at Lake Carmi State Park and enjoyed lots of quality family time, making memories.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Tatro) Campbell; their three children, James Campbell and his wife Debbie, Carol Campbell and Wendy Campbell all of Swanton; grandchildren, Christopher and Patricia and great grandchildren, Ashlee and Hayden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his siblings, Donald, Ronald, Gary Stephanie, and Rita and a grandson, Nathan Campbell.

James’ family would like to thank the Pines Rehabilitation and Health Center staff for the wonderful care they provided to James.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours.

For those who wish, contributions in James’ memory may be made to The Pines Rehabilitation and Health Center at 601 Red Village Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or a charity of your choice.

