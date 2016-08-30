Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

MONTGOMERY – James P. Buttendorf, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016 at his home in Montgomery. Jamie was born in Bridgeport, Conn. on Nov. 10, 1972 to James W. Buttendorf and Wendy Howard. Known in his community as a fine carpenter, artist, and musician; Jamie loved sunflowers, fine wood, old tools and trucks, Louis L’Amour novels, string instruments, and above all his family; son, Abijah; partner, Moriah; father and stepmother, Grandpa Big and Grammy D; mother, Gran, ola; sister, Joey; Grammy K, his grandmother, Mumsie, aunts, uncles, and their families.

Jamie will be remembered as a gentle, kind, loving, soul, who found value in every person he knew.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at 10 a.m. at Pratt Hall in Montgomery Village.

A future fund has been established for Jamie’s son. Those wishing to make a contribution in Jamie’s memory may do so to Abijah Buttendorf, c/o Spears Funeral Home, P.O. Box 396, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com