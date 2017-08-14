James Crannie

ALBURGH — James Murray Crannie, age 76 years, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017,with loving family at his side.

A native of Michigan, Jim has lived in this area for the past 28 years. On April 20, 1990, he was married to Joyce Clark.

Born in Flint, Michigan on, Jan. 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Murray and Della (Brewster) Crannie. He attended schools in Michigan and faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. He was later employed by the USDA.

While living in Otisville, Michigan Jim served as master of the Masonic Lodge and was active in the local Jaycee’s. He also enjoyed old cars, flea markets, fishing, camping, going to the casinos and especially hockey.

Besides his wife Joyce of Alburgh, Jim is survived by his children, and their spouses, Cathryn and Robert Giunta, Linda and Jerry Meyerhofer and Annette and Eddie Wright from Michigan, William Bushey and his wife Vicki of Texas; Susan and Brian Ward of Highgate Springs and Nancy and Steve Houle from Swanton; a brother, Douglas Crannie and his wife Jeanie; a sister, Fayeann Hite as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Karen and her husband Rick Campbell.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at 10 a.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

Gifts in Jim’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency-Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans 05478 or to the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle County, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, 05446 or to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.