Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

FAIRFAX – James Joseph Dooley, 69, of Chaffee Road, passed away late Thursday, February 23, at Southwest Medical Center, Bennington, Vt., after a brief illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home, 237 Route 7 South in Milton. A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road, Friday, March 3, 10:30 a.m.

For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences please go to www.minorfh.com