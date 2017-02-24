JAMES J. CURRY

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — Curry, James J. of Boston, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2017, at the age of 71. Beloved father of Moriah Fantozzi, her husband Robert of New York; Josiah Curry, his wife Holly of Fort Knox, Ky.; Jesse Curry, his wife Joanna of Quincy and Seamus Curry of Cambridge. Loving son of the late James F. and Madeline (Gilman) Curry. Cherished grandfather of Chester, Julia, Maximillian, Veronica, Ronin, Cecilia, Adelaide, Helena and Andrew. Dear brother of Francis Curry of Vt., Carol Pelkey of Conn., and the late Patricia Curry. Companion and friend of Roberta Stahl. James was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation in The O’Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1545 Tremont Street, Boston, on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment, St. Michael Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.