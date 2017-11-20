HIGHGATE CENTER — James Hoose (79), a longtime resident of Highgate Center passed away Tuesday, September 19 after a long illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Joyce (Barratt) Hoose; three children, Randy, Sandy and Ann; and four grandchildren, Ricky, Kyla, Erika and Stefanie.

He proudly served in the Vermont Army National Guard for 28 years where he achieved the rank of Master Sargent. He enjoyed working with small engines and could often be found at Ron’s Small Engine Repair before opening his own shop out of his home. He was an avid gardener and could often be found outside.

He was the son of Richard W. Hoose and Stella (Greenwood) Hoose. The youngest of 12, he was predeceased by Alvin, Helen, Francis, Gertrude, Marjorie, Margarite, Rena, Richard, Violet and Betty. He is survived by his sister, Mary; sister-in-law Elaine Hoose and brother-in-law, Brian “Butch” Barratt; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 24 at Kidder Memorial Home in Swanton. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

