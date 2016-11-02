Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ENOSBURG FALLS – James H. Ryan, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

He was born Dec. 18, 1928 in Burlington to the late William and Ada (Lombard) Ryan.

James was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Burlington class of 1946. He served during the Korean War in the U.S. Marine Corps and received his honorable discharge in 1954. James spent most of his working career with the Vermont State Troopers. On Oct. 28, 1957 he married the love of his life, Corinne Blouin. He was a member of the American Legion Post #42 in Enosburg Falls, the Vermont State Troopers Association and the Vermont State Employees Association. His favorite hobbies included fishing, reading and completing crossword puzzles. James will also be remembered as a “Jack of all trades.”

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Corinne (Blouin) Ryan of Enosburg Falls; their children, Thomas Ryan and his wife, Jean Ryan, of Fairfax, Timothy Ryan and his wife, Emily, of Venice, Fla., Kelley Ryan of Richford and Anne McCauley and her husband, Neil, of Calgary, Alberta; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret ‘Peggy’ Weisker of Foxboro, Mass. and Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Ryan of Tucson, Ariz.; siblings-in-law, Mary Adams and her husband, Franklin, of Richford, Annette Blouin of Enosburg Falls, Alberta Blouin of Raton, N.M., Rochelle Blouin of Burlington and Frances Ryan of Frederick, Md. and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Ryan; two brothers, Edward and Bernard Ryan and siblings-in-law, Rita Megrath, Louise Leach and Paul, Noel, Leonard and Thomas Blouin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls, with Fr. Soosai Raj officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls. There will be no visitation.

For those who wish, contributions in James’ memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or the Enosburgh Food Shelf, P.O. Box 614, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

