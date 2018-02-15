BAKERSFIELD — James Frederick Rice, 64, of Bakersfield, Vt., died peacefully at home Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, after a fierce battle with cancer. Throughout his illness Jim showed grace, courage and compassion, qualities that he exhibited throughout life.

He his survived by his partner of 27 years, Greg Popa.

Jim was born in Cambridge, Mass., on July 13, 1953, to Jim F. and Barbara Clemons Rice, who both predeceased him. He grew up in Lincoln, Mass.

Jim spent many years working for Northwest Counseling & Support Services in St. Albans in a variety of capacities helping individuals with mental health and developmental issues. The testament to his talent and skill helping others lies in the love and devotion his clients showed him over his long career. Wherever Jim went in Franklin County clients with whom he’d forged relationships while working as a case manager, at the old Day Hospital, or in direct community support were always thrilled to see him.

He is also survived by his father-in-law John Popa of Akron; brother John of Lincoln; sisters Susan Gainer of Shirley, Mass., Barbara Dauplaise of Stow, Mass., and Laura Maillet of Leominster, Mass. He was predeceased by his mother Jeanne M. Popa and grandmother Edna B. Clemons.

Special thanks to Susan Jaynes, NP, of Cambridge Health Center, friends and caregivers Stephanie Potter, Carolyn Bronz and MarieAnne West, and all of the nurses, LNAs and others from Franklin County Home Health and Hospice — notably Emma Cushing — who do the heroic work of helping families in their time of need. Make donations in Jim’s memory to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans VT 05478.

A gathering will be held Sunday, March 11 in Montgomery Center. For updates, email to jimrice1953@gmail.com. For the full obituary or to send condolences visit awrfh.com.