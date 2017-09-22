ST. ALBANS — James “Buddy” Sanders, 69, of St. Albans passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

Born on Feb. 8, 1948 in Redbank, N.J., Buddy was raised in New Jersey. He moved his young family to Vermont in the early 70’s and worked in a variety of positions, eventually opening the Hobbit Hole Delicatessen in Enosburg. Later he became a sheet metal fabricator at Tri-Angle Metal Fab, working there for 35 years until his retirement in 2015.

He was a craftsman who could make anything out of a flat sheet of metal. He enjoyed cooking, learning new things in almost any subject especially history, attending sporting events of his children and grandchildren, and tending his flower gardens at home with his wife, Charlene.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene (Parrott) Sanders and five children: Jim (and Becky) Sanders, Jeff (and Deb) Sanders, Cathy (and Rusty) Branon, Brian and Zachary Sanders. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Jimmy (and Sarahjane), Joy, Fin, Emily, Joshua and Ruth Sanders; Ashley, Matthew, Katelyn, Emma, Bethany, and Timmy Sanders; Laura and Eddie Branon; and Haily Sanders. Additionally, three great-grandchildren: Jeffy, Nika and Eva Sanders; and several close friends. He was predeceased by his first wife, Laura (Terhune) Sanders, and his brother, Horace Greely “Tripp” Sanders.

Funeral arrangements will be private. Condolences may be shared at gregorycremation.com.