SWANTON – James A. Richard, age 92, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Our Lady of the Meadows Community Care Home in Richford.

He was born August 20, 1925 in Franklin to the late Charles & Helen (Horskin) Richard.

Jim graduated from Franklin High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and received his honorable discharge in 1947. Jim was an active member of Church of the Nativity and the Knights of Columbus in Swanton, VFW Post #778 in Swanton and the American Legion Post #1 in St. Albans. Jim was a baker for most of his life and he owned and operated Ann’s Bake Shop in St. Albans from 1966 until his retirement in 1985. He was an avid gardener and a faithful fan of his favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. Jim also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as “Pop Pop”

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia (Campano) Richard; their children, Kevin Richard and his wife Marcia of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Allyson Cronkrite and her husband James of Chaumont, N.Y. and Dan Richard and his wife Heidi of St. Albans; six grandchildren, Todd Richard and his wife Rachel, Veronica Brodeur and her husband Brian, Glendon Cronkrite, Kamie Richard, Kelsey Ballard and her husband Jesse, and Charles Cronkrite; three great grandchildren, Dylan Richard and Nolan and Claire Brodeur; his sister, Marion Merchant of Middlesex, Vt. and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by a great grandson, Brendan Richard, and his siblings, Almon, Lloyd & Albert Richard and Martha Olmstead.

Jim’s family wishes to thank the Doe family and the entire staff at Our Lady of the Meadows for the exceptional care he received each and every day. The kindness and compassion they showed him during his stay there was immeasurable. The family also wishes to thank the Franklin County Home Health Agency hospice team who helped him pass peacefully and with grace during his final days.

Services will be held Thursday, January 25, 2018 starting with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment with military honors will be held this spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in James’ memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

