Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

WILLISTON — James A. Martin, 66, died peacefully on Nov. 18, 2016, in the VNA Vermont Respite House in Colchester with his family present. Jim was born on July 5, 1950 in Colebrook, N.H., the son of Wendell and Marion (Shallow) Martin.

He graduated from South Burlington High School in 1968 and then from Johnson State College. Jim retired from IBM following 32 years of service, and subsequently went on to work as a driver for the Special Services Transportation Agency.

Jim is survived by his former wife Bonnie Martin of Saint Albans, and by his stepchildren Brandi Samson and her husband, Daniel, of Fairfax, Jessie Mode and his wife, Courtney, of Fairfield and Jason Mode of Bradenton, Fla. and by his grandchildren Laurel, Ty, Noah and Parker. Jim is also survived by his sister Wendy Martin of Alexandria, Va. and his brothers Bruce Martin and his wife, Jeanne, of Charlottesville, Va., Brian Martin and his wife, Diane, of Winooski and Terry Martin and his wife Shari of North Hero and by several nieces and nephews.

Jim was a very special person who had many interests. His love of gardening showed in his prized tomatoes, which he freely shared with family and friends. He was also an avid big screen movie goer; if you ever wanted to know what was playing in the theaters (and if they were worth watching), you just asked Jim. Jim was also a student of history, especially the Revolutionary and World War II periods, and was a collector of memorabilia from those eras. In his ‘softball days’, Jim was one of the best first basemen around, a great hitter and it was a time where he got to spend many enjoyable days with his family and friends. Jim also spent many special moments with his canine companion Baxter, which were times Jim truly looked forward to and treasured.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the McClure Miller VNA Vermont Respite House in Colchester.

A Funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 at 11 a.m., in the United Methodist Church in Grand Isle. Burial will follow in the Martin Family lot in the Grand Isle Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com