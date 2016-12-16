Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

FAIRFIELD — On Tuesday, Dec. 13 2016, Jacqueline Tetreault passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75.

Born on May 26, 1941, in Richelieu, Quebec, she was the daughter of the late Therese (Beaudry) and Auguste Lussier. At the age of ten the family moved to Vermont. She attended Holy Angels Grammar School in St. Albans and a 2 years Business Secretarial School.

On Sept. 3, 1960, she married the love of her life, Albert Tetreault, with whom she spent 58 years in a most loving and caring relationship. Besides her husband, Albert, she leaves behind her two children and their spouses, her daughter, Dr. Lynne and her husband, Steven Corry, of South Portland, Maine and her son, Stephen, his wife, Lynn and their children, Emma, Benjamin and Rebecca of St. Albans.

Jacqueline enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren and siblings, working in her flower garden, her rug braiding, knitting and crocheting. She was an accomplished homemaker and enjoyed having B&B guests for 30 years with her husband Albert. She amazed everyone who knew her with her accepting attitude, compassion and kindness, as well as her strength, fortitude, and determination.

She is also survived by her brothers, Jacques and his wife, Marcelle Lussier of St. Albans, Michel Lussier of St. Albans and by her sisters and their spouses, Nicole and Michael Paine of Wells, Maine; Estelle and John Quintin of North Hero; Micheline and Earle Goodno of Candia, N.H.; Claire and Roger Rainville of Alburgh, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Denis and Cecile Tetreault of Coaticook, Quebec; Helene and Philippe Plante of LaRochelle, France; Marielle Tetreault of Riviere de Loup, Quebec; Barbara Tetreault of Helena, N.Y.; Cecile Booth of Pittsford, Vt. and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Real Lussier, brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernard and Marie Tetreault, Stephen and Lucille Prebish, Leo and Germain Willey and brothers-in-law, Yvon, Raymond, Norman and Jean Tetreault.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Church Road in Fairfield. Interment will be at a later date in St. Patrick Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairfield Scholarship Fund, c/o Joy Kane, 3254 Lapland Road, East Fairfield, Vermont, 05448.

