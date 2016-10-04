Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Jacob Edward Putnam, known as ‘Jake’ and ‘Putt’ to his family and friends, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

Jacob was born on Sept. 14, 1991 to Jesse Putnam and Rachael (Paquette) Campbell. He is survived by his parents as well as his step-father, Todd Campbell.

In addition to his parents, Jake leaves behind his soul mate and fiancé, Nicole Tamayo and her family; his brothers Joseph Putnam, Curtis Campbell and his wife, Carrissa, and Matthew Campbell; his sisters Emily and Bethany Campbell; his grandparents Stanley and Priscilla Putnam, Roger and Kim Foss, and Edward Paquette; his great grandmother Betty Mossey; as well as several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and the many wonderful people he called friends.

Jake had a zest for life and the gift of making people smile and laugh. He was the kind of person that always greeted you with a hug. Jake was encouraging, honest, loving, grateful, happy and devoted. He was full of life and full of love. He was a son, grandson, fiancé, brother, nephew, cousin and best friend to many. Jake was loved by all that knew him.

He loved to cook, play disc golf, snowboard, hike, camp and go to music festivals – especially to see The Grateful Dead. Jake and Nicole recently fulfilled their dream of living in Colorado where he got to hike and snowboard those majestic mountains. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and his two cats Marley and Teeny.

Jacob is preceded in death by his great grandfather Stanley Mossey and his very dear friend Jerry Shimek.

Rest easy Jake. We all love and miss you.

“A box of rain will ease the pain and love will see you through.” – The Grateful Dead

Friends are invited to call at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 5 pm. A time of sharing will follow at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Following the service, friends are invited to join Jake’s family at the Senior Center on Messenger St. in St. Albans for a time of fellowship and refreshment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made towards the educational funds for Jacob’s siblings c/o Rachael Campbell, 1927 Hill West Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Expressions of sympathy for Jake’s family may be made to www.healdfuneralhome.com