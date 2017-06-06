Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Jack O. Scheffler, age 78, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at his son’s home in Montgomery.

Jack was born in Slatington, Pennsylvania on Jan. 25, 1939 to the late Harry and Adelene (Rex) Scheffler.

Jack was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University. He worked as a draftsman for several years before started a lengthy career in retail, working for Dieter’s Snowmobiles, at both the Walnutport and East Stroudsburg locations.

His fondness for the hardware business started in the early 1980’s when he began working at Paul’s Hardware in Orefield, Pennsylvania. He worked there for 20 years before moving to Vermont in 2001. Jack began work at Ace Hardware in St. Albans, helping to set up the original store, continuing to the temporary store, and finally into new location where he was a familiar presence. He enjoyed meeting customers and was thankful to work with a great group of people. He was one to keep busy and was the in-house screen repair specialist until just last year.

Jack was a history buff studying the Civil War, acting as a reenactor when he lived in Washington D.C. He also loved woodworking and creatively merged his love of history and woodworking making toys based on historical eras.

Jack loved a good road trip; taking bus trips with his friend George seeing plays, visiting tourist destinations, and enjoying good food. He was known for baking excellent pies and cakes, which he enjoyed to share.

Jack was involved with the Alton Park of Allentown Lion’s Club while in Pennsylvania, where he served as President in the 1990’s.

He is survived by his two sons, Kevin Scheffler, his wife Karen of Montgomery, Vermont and Keith Scheffler, wife Robin of Andover, New Jersey; grandchildren Zachary, Luke and Kyle Scheffler; a twin sister, Jill, her husband Richard Schlosser of Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brothers Harry, Jr., Robert and Shirley.

Jack’s family will have a private celebration of his life at a later time for friends and family.

