FAIRFAX — Irving W. Geno, 78, of Fairfax, passed away at UVM Medical Center on Friday, Aug.4, 2017 after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 17, 1938 in Cambridge, Vt. to the late Walter and Shirley (Wheeler) Geno.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda (Bernier) Geno; his five children: David and wife Donna of Rochester, N.H.; Mark and wife Tracie of St. Albans, Vt.; Deborah and husband Gary Barkyoumb, of St. Albans, Vt.; Susan Crepeau of Georgia, Vt.; and Katherine Geno and fiancé John Grimaldi of St. Albans, Vt. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Holly and Alex Geno, and Julia and Daniel Crepeau.

Irving leaves four siblings: Marilyn McMillan and husband Wendell, of Hartford, Vt.; Roger Geno of Fletcher, Vt.; Janet Smith and husband Vernon of Hartford, Vt. and Merrill Geno and wife Janice of Milford, N.H. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sister Brenda Richard of Cape Coral, Fla.

After graduating from Bellows Free Academy, Fairfax in 1957, Irving served in the U.S. Army, stationed both in Germany and the United States. In 1968 he became a Vermont State Trooper and later served as a Detective Sergeant within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation until his retirement in 1992. He later left retirement to join the Northwest Unit of Special Investigations.

Irving was an active member of the community. He served as chairman of the BFA-Fairfax school board, was a member of the Alumni Association, and was also president of the Cambridge Cemetery Association.

Being a Vermonter through and through, Irving loved driving the back roads looking for deer and wildlife. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, beekeeping, and dropping by to visit friends and family to share a beer and memories.

Irving was a wonderful family man, giving nothing but love and kindness to his children and supporting them fully into their adult years. He will be greatly missed by many.

He will always be remembered for his bravery, fairness, honesty, generosity and willingness to help anyone in need, which he did without expecting anything in return.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the early autumn, Irving’s favorite time of year. He will be laid to rest in the Mountain View Cemetery in Cambridge, Vt.