SWANTON — Irvin Duane “Butch” Bunting, age 77, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 27, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans with his loving wife by his side following a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 2, 1940 in Livingston ,Illinois the son of the late Carroll and Dorothy (Irvin) Bunting.

Butch has been a resident of Swanton since 1972. He had a long career with the United States Border Patrol as a Border Agent with 16 years on the country’s southern border with the remainder on the Swanton Sector retiring in 1996. Butch enjoyed raising and breeding European Brit gun dogs and also loved his English Bull dogs. He will be remembered as a fair and no-nonsense person, best described by his wife as a “Cowboy.”

His son Kevin feels that the following lyrics by David Crowder also fits his Dad:

“Come As You Are”

Come out of sadness

From wherever you’ve been

Come broken hearted

Let rescue begin

Come find your mercy

Oh sinner come kneel

Earth has no sorrow

That heaven can’t heal

Earth has no sorrow

That heaven can’t heal

So lay down your burdens

Lay down your shame

All who are broken

Lift up your face

Oh wanderer come home

You’re not too far

So lay down your hurt

Lay down your heart

Come as you are

There’s hope for the hopeless

And all those who’ve strayed

Come sit at the table

Come taste the grace

There’s rest for the weary

Rest that endures

Earth has no sorrow

That heaven can’t cure

So lay down your burdens

Lay down your shame

All who are broken

Lift up your face

Oh wanderer come home

You’re not too far

So lay down your hurt

Lay down your heart

Come as you are

Come as you are

Fall in his arms

Come as you are

There’s joy for the morning

Oh sinner be still

Earth has no sorrow

That heaven can’t heal

Earth has no sorrow

That heaven can’t heal

So lay down your burdens

Lay down your shame

All who are broken

Lift up your face

Oh wanderer come home

You’re not too far

So lay down your hurt

Lay down your heart

Come as you are

Come as you are

Come as you are

He is survived by his wife Kathleen “Zeke” (Guidry) Bunting of Swanton; his son, Kevin “Kip” Bunting his wife Dani of New Mexico and Kevin’s children, Abby, Twins – Zachary and Kerri-Jo and Anderson. Butch thanks Dani for being a loving wife to his son and making him happy. He is also survived by his daughter, Lori Potter her husband Mike and Lori’s two children, Cameron and Jessie. And (Butchee) as that is what she would call him, sister-in-law, Lois “Ottis” (As what he would call her) Pratt of Swanton; and his living sister-in-law, Sheila and his predeceased brother, Glenn and their sons; Manuel, Bill and Steven Bunting. Besides his predeceased parents, Carroll and Dorothy, he was predeceased by his first wife Gloria “Glori” Bunting; and his brother, Glenn Bunting.

Butch’s family wish to thank the staff at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans for the loving and compassionate care provided to Butch during his illness.

In keeping with Butch’s wishes he will be cremated and there will be no funeral services or visiting hours.

For those who wish, contributions in Merilyn’s memory may be made to the Northwestern Medical Center, Palliative Care Program, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com