The Montgomery selectboard has asked one of its members to step down. Above, is the Montgomery town offices.

MONTGOMERY — An incident at an August “Sounds of Summer” concert began a chain of events including the removal of the town health officer, an official request that a selectboard member step down, and, now, the possibility of legal action.

The town health officer and selectboard member are one and the same: Colin Sorenson.

Voters elected Sorenson to a two-year term on the board in 2016. The same month, selectboard members unanimously voted to appoint Sorenson as the town’s health officer for three years.

At the board’s Aug. 21 meeting this year, the board again unanimously voted, this time to petition the state health department to remove Sorenson as health officer, and to formally request that Sorenson resign from the selectboard.

Sorenson was involved in an altercation on Aug. 10, during a Sounds of Summer concert at the Montgomery Recreation Center. Barika, an “African-flavored” psychedelic band, played, while Sorenson flew a drone, recording the performance.

At some point during the performance, Sorenson and another Montgomery resident had a physical altercation, after which, according to the meeting minutes of the selectboard’s Aug. 21 meeting, Sorenson posted on social media that the other individual in the altercation posed a “public health emergency.”

