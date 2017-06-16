Intersection work up next

Construction will begin Monday at intersection of Lake, Catherine and Federal streets.

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

ST. ALBANS CITY — This summer St. Albans City will take another step in the improvement of the Federal Street corridor. Work will begin Monday on the intersection of Lake, Federal and Catherine streets.

The $2.7 million project will better align the lanes of Catherine and Federal streets, replace underground infrastructure, separate stormwater from the sewer lines and replace sidewalks and curbs.

Improvements will also be made to Market Street and the intersection of Catherine and Stebbins streets.

The goal of the Catherine and Stebbins improvements is to divert truck traffic away from the intersection of Lake and Main streets and to the intersection of Main and Stebbins by expanding the turn radius at the intersection of Catherine and Stebbins, explained Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development.

“Going up Lake Street really doesn’t work for the tractor trailers,” said Sawyer. “Stebbins onto Main is much better.”

The improvements are intended to make it easier for trucks traveling north and south in the city to get on to or off Catherine Street via Stebbins.

