Ina Delaney

SWANTON — Ina Emily (Thompson) Delaney, age 68 years, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Northwestern Medical Center with loving family at her side.

Born at home in Alburgh on, Oct. 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Rouse) Thompson. She graduated from Alburgh High School and on, Dec. 12, 1971, was married to Michael Arthur Delaney who predeceased her on, Jan. 2, 2007.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, country music, old movies and playing games on her kindle.

Ina leaves her two daughters, Dottie (Dorothy) Thompson and companion Mark Cherrier of St. Albans and Ann Delaney and husband Jason Paquette of Franklin. Also surviving are her brothers, Bernard Thompson of Swanton and Steven Thompson and wife Jane of North Hero. Ina adored her grandchildren and they include, Ben Demore, Eric Demore, Samantha Fournier, Sara Clark and great granddaughter, baby girl Michelle Demore as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Ina was predeceased by siblings, Royce, Gilbert, Graeme and Lloyd Thompson, Elizabeth Crites and Beverly Lemoine; sister-in-law Mary Vasseur and husband Albert and brother-in-law Robert “Jake” Delaney and wife Eldora.

Ina’s family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Northwestern Medical Center Emergency Department and PCU Unit as well as everyone at Champlain Valley Hematology and Oncology for their professional and loving care.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. The Reverend Anne Torrance Bachmann will officiate. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Delaney family lot in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Gifts in Ina’s memory may be made to the Timmy’s Kids Foundation, 16 Howard Estates, St. Albans 05478

