Fairfield Center School principal Sean O'Dell shows off the view outside the school.

We’re very tied to the land that surrounds us. - Sean O'Dell

FAIRFIELD — Sean O’Dell is a man who laughs and forgives easily.

Both tendencies will likely serve him well as he leads Fairfield Center School during the upcoming school year.

O’Dell took over for embattled former principal Jill Ballou in June. He had been hired to serve as the curriculum director for the Maple Run Unified School District, then still Franklin Central Supervisory Union.

“My big goals are very much climate oriented,” said O’Dell. He wants to make certain teachers feel valued. Despite the controversy and intense emotions of the prior school year, “Every time I walked in the building the children were still being taught well,” he said.

With students we wants to help “them to eliminate status a little bit,” O’Dell said, and “make sure they understand it doesn’t matter where you come from, what your last name is, what you have, we’re all in this together.”

It is, in his view, “super important to help people see each other as human beings. What hurts one, hurts everyone and what lifts one up, lifts everyone up.”

